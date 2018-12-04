Urban Meyer may or may not coach again

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2018, 3:29 PM EST
AP

When most people retire from a profession, the next step is clear: A future without doing the job they had been doing. So with Urban Meyer retiring from coaching football, he’s done coaching, right?

That’s a complicated question,” Meyer initially said at a Tuesday press conference, before equivocating. “I believe I will not coach again,” he said. And then he later said he’s “fairly certain” he’s done coaching.

Meyer has been mentioned as a potential candidate to coach the Browns, although NFL teams previously have not shown overwhelming interest in pursuing his services. Other college programs could be interested; despite periodic baggage, his success at every stop has been undeniable.

His comments also will fuel speculation that he’s really not leaving voluntarily, but that it’s being called a retirement out of respect to Meyer. Which would make it even less certain that he’s done coaching football at the age of 54.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Urban Meyer may or may not coach again

  3. I’m a nobody but I speculate that this decision was made back when Ohio State did not stand behind Meyer during the domestic dispute investigation. The water under the bridge only flowed under a burnt bridge. He’s probably looking for a position that will give him god status. I bet he finds that godly status too.

  4. “His comments also will fuel speculation that he’s really not leaving voluntarily, but that it’s being called a retirement out of respect to Meyer.”
    ==========================

    Dude dropped to his knees during the Indiana game. He has an arachnoid cyst in his skull. Because the headaches are so bad when he’s under stress, he takes medication that actually affects his memory.

    Pretty sure those health signs are telling him to dial it back a little and not Ohio forcing him out.

  6. He should retire he has money and the stress is making him unhealthy so spend time with your family and enjoy life Urban

  7. He will coach again. Guy gets a little heat or drama and he runs for the hills. Couldnt coach without Tebow and bolted then fills the OSU scandal and questions at QB next year and see ya later. He will surface out west or in Texas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!