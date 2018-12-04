Urban Meyer may or may not coach again

AP

When most people retire from a profession, the next step is clear: A future without doing the job they had been doing. So with Urban Meyer retiring from coaching football, he’s done coaching, right?

“That’s a complicated question,” Meyer initially said at a Tuesday press conference, before equivocating. “I believe I will not coach again,” he said. And then he later said he’s “fairly certain” he’s done coaching.

Meyer has been mentioned as a potential candidate to coach the Browns, although NFL teams previously have not shown overwhelming interest in pursuing his services. Other college programs could be interested; despite periodic baggage, his success at every stop has been undeniable.

His comments also will fuel speculation that he’s really not leaving voluntarily, but that it’s being called a retirement out of respect to Meyer. Which would make it even less certain that he’s done coaching football at the age of 54.