Vikings working out CFL star QB Bo Levi Mitchell

Getty Images

The Vikings are working out Canadian Football League star Bo Levi Mitchell on Wednesday, Dave Naylor of The Sports Network reports. Naylor adds that it’s expected to be the first of many workouts for Mitchell in an attempt to gauge NFL interest for next season.

Mitchell, 28, has won two Grey Cup MVP awards and two CFL Most Outstanding Player awards.

Mitchell had a league-best 35 touchdown passes this season, leading the Calgary Stampeders to the league’s best regular-season record at 13-5. He passed for 253 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Calgary’s 27-16 victory over Ottawa in the Grey Cup.

Mitchell, who played at Eastern Michigan, has spent seven seasons in the CFL after going undrafted in 2012.