Washington has discussed Colin Kaepernick but unlikely to pursue him

Washington coach Jay Gruden revealed Tuesday the team has discussed bringing in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

But while the team is giving Reuben Foster a second chance, it does not appear they will do the same for Kaepernick.

“He’s been talked about and discussed, but we will probably go a different direction,” Gruden said of Kaepernick, via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan.

When Alex Smith was lost for the year in a Nov. 18 game against the Texans, Washington worked out EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson and T.J. Yates. They signed Sanchez, who now is their starter after Colt McCoy fractured his right leg Monday night.

Kaepernick obviously has the best resume of the available options, though no one has given him an opportunity since 2016 when he and San Francisco parted ways.

He went 28-30, started in a Super Bowl and threw 72 touchdowns and only 30 interceptions in six seasons in San Francisco. Kaepernick also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

PFT reported after Smith’s injury that Kaepernick wants to play and continues to work out five hours a day, six days a week in hopes of that happening.

31 responses to “Washington has discussed Colin Kaepernick but unlikely to pursue him

    Yeah, don’t let the fact that Denver made him a offer cloud your agenda.

  6. I knew it. Yesterday I said pft would put a what about krapernick story by tomorrow which is today. Lol. Krapernick stinks. Let it go pft. Smh.
    Krapernick is a wildcat rb pretending to be a qb. He can’t read defenses. His accuracy and timing is awfully bad. He has no pocket presense, no touch on his passes. He’s a one read then takes off running every time. He got outplayed by gabbert twice. Got benched for gabbert twice. He had a total of four yards against the bears before getting benched. Every backup in the nfl is better than krapernic
    . He’s a downgrade to every team.

    That’s great. What the author failed to mention is that he was benched for Blaine Gabbert due to poor performance, and this was before he started protesting.

  12. The league hasn’t yet realized that if they really resent him, the best way to neutralize him is probably to sign him. It would be a big story at first, but almost certainly would devolve into a non-story through a few weeks of mediocre play on a middling team, especially if he’s signed in an official backup capacity, filling in until the starter returns. Eventually he’d be just another guy and few would care.

    What they’re doing now, on the other hand, has essentially made him a martyr who’s not bound by the limitations of protocol for actual employed players.

    Of course, signing him carries the small risk that he would have huge success and again become a phenomenon on the field and thus impossible for any team to shake.

    But I have to think at some point a team will be willing to take that risk.

  13. Sign Kap for how much money, and would Kap accept it? That’s a sticky point that is never mentioned.

  16. edelman2amendola says:
    December 4, 2018 at 3:27 pm
    Well it would definitely make for a good story line for the news channels, given Washington is the nations capital.

    —SMH. I seriously cannot understand stupid. Guess the March on Washington, another form of peaceful protest would also make for an interesting storyline because it was held on the National Mall. Learn the Constitution.

  17. I understand CK’s protest even though I don’t agree with how he did it as a vet I really didn’t like it but that’s his right and I wouldn’t stop watching football because I like it regardless of the players politics. But PFT’s pounding for CK to get another job is understandable but you refuse to acknowledge the other factors involved besides his protest. You act like wearing pig socks and a Castro shirt right when Miami needed a QB is no big deal. You act like his girlfriend saying the ravens owner is a slave master right before they were going to sign him isn’t suspect. You act like Denver offering him a contract never happened. and while you say Tebow should have joined the Canadian Football league if he was serious about playing again you don’t suggest the same for CK. I personally think CK doesn’t want to play football again. He has never came out himself and said he wants to play and he lost a lot of weight being a vegan and seems to find a way to offend any team that looks at him seriously. I wouldn’t be surprised if he said he couldn’t play for a team with the name redskins if they offered him a tryout and you would still defend him for some reason. Also he didn’t start sitting on the bench during the anthem until he was benched for Blaine Gabbert. my personal belief is he was pouting and made up the whole protest thing when questioned about it. So the bottom line is I have no problem with you backing him for his protest or wanting him to get another job but at least acknowledge the things he did to put himself in this situation that had nothing to do with the anthem protest.

  19. Offer him a game to game contract if allowed by the CBA and cut him after one game if he’s worse than Sanchez (that would be tough). The NFL then shakes the dreaded collusion shadow.

  21. The thing with Kaep is that you need to run the single wing. Going to be tough to do behind that O-line. Also Peterson is a straight North-South runner.

    But Washington’s D is good enough that it could help them go 3-1 and win the division.

    Might as well roll the dice. Sanchez is not going to cut it.

  23. If it wasn’t for political agenda, no one would be pretending that Kaepernick is any good any more. Yes, he went to a Super Bowl, but that was before NFL defenses adjusted to playing the Option and no one plays it anymore.

    Kaepernick lost his starting job to Blaine Gabbert, who no one would deny is a lower tier backup, BEFORE even starting to kneel.

    Kaepernick isn’t being blackballed. He just isn’t any good anymore, and no one wants a backup who causes a huge PR issue and isn’t good at the offense your team plays. And if he even wanted to play anymore, he’d be a Raven rather than let his girlfriend sabotage that.

  24. I think we can all agree that in an ideal world, the Redskins would sign him and he changes his name to “Mueller” just to trigger the snowflakes.

  26. Rueben Foster deserves a second chance but Kaep on the other hand has assaulted more than one person doesn’t respect the national anthem. Foster only hurt one person so he deserves another shot.

  28. I think he WAS a better option that most backups & several starters… 2 years ago. Now that he hasn’t played in 2 years I think he’d be way too rusty for a 1 season rental like in Washington. But he should have been playing these last 2 years. A bunch of mouth breathers will tell you he was no good, but deep down they know better. His numbers as a starter his last year were pretty good for being on a crap sandwich team.

  29. Sign a quality CFL QB before bringing in this guy who’s been out of the game for 2 years.

  31. Right. Sign him to a team that has Alex Smith at 4 yrs/$94m.

    The same Alex Smith that got the 49ers to 6-2 before his concussion and benched for Kapernick the rest of the season. The only year 49ers got to the Super Bowl because Smith got them that great start.

Leave a Reply

