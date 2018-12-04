Washington has discussed Colin Kaepernick but unlikely to pursue him

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden revealed Tuesday the team has discussed bringing in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

But while the team is giving Reuben Foster a second chance, it does not appear they will do the same for Kaepernick.

“He’s been talked about and discussed, but we will probably go a different direction,” Gruden said of Kaepernick, via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan.

When Alex Smith was lost for the year in a Nov. 18 game against the Texans, Washington worked out EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson and T.J. Yates. They signed Sanchez, who now is their starter after Colt McCoy fractured his right leg Monday night.

Kaepernick obviously has the best resume of the available options, though no one has given him an opportunity since 2016 when he and San Francisco parted ways.

He went 28-30, started in a Super Bowl and threw 72 touchdowns and only 30 interceptions in six seasons in San Francisco. Kaepernick also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

PFT reported after Smith’s injury that Kaepernick wants to play and continues to work out five hours a day, six days a week in hopes of that happening.