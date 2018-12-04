Washington signing Marcus Smith

Getty Images

Washington doesn’t have a backup quarterback signed yet, but it does have a new defender.

The team is signing free agent defensive end Marcus Smith, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Jets worked out Smith in November and the Bills gave him a tryout last week. Washington worked out Smith on Monday.

Smith, 26, reportedly was leaning toward retirement in August after the Seahawks cut him. He has remained unsigned since.

The Eagles made him the 26th overall pick in 2014. He played three seasons in Philadelphia, making 18 tackles and four sacks in 37 games.

In 14 games with the Seahawks last season, Smith made 2.5 sacks and 14 tackles.