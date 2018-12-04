Washington signs Josh Johnson

Getty Images

Washington has signed free agent quarterback Josh Johnson, John Keim of ESPN reports.

The Alliance of American Football released Johnson from his contract Tuesday afternoon, AAF co-founder Bill Polian told SiriusXM NFL Radio. Johnson was the first pick of the San Diego Fleet last week, with the league set to begin play Feb. 9.

Johnson is familiar with Jay Gruden’s offense, having played in Tampa in 2008 and Cincinnati in 2013.

Johnson has played 29 NFL games with the Bucs, Browns and Bengals, starting five. Johnson completed 96 of 177 passes for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns from 2009-2013.

Washington worked out Landry Jones and Ryan Mallett on Tuesday after Colt McCoy was injured. They worked out EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez, Johnson and T.J. Yates on Nov. 19 after Alex Smith was injured.

Sanchez, who has spent only two weeks in Washington, will start this week against the Giants.