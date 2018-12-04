Washington working out Landry Jones, Ryan Mallet

Getty Images

Washington isn’t working out Colin Kaepernick. Instead, it is working out Landry Jones and Ryan Mallett, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said the team considered Kaepernick, but the quarterback’s skill set doesn’t match what they need in a backup five days before the next game.

“It’s just going to be a matter of which way do we want to go?” Gruden said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. “Do we want to go with a guy that’s familiar with my terminology who we worked out last week . . . or go with a guy and teach, basically, a whole new kind of offense with new offensive linemen with a lot of the zone reads and all that stuff? Not a lot of time to really get a brand new quarterback, a new system installed and taught in a couple days of practice.”

Washington will compare the workouts of Jones and Mallett with a group of quarterbacks it worked out when Alex Smith was lost for the season on Nov. 18. EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson and T.J. Yates worked out for Washington two weeks ago.

Washington signed Sanchez, who now is the starter after Colt McCoy fractured his right leg Monday night.

Jones signed with Jaguars earlier this season after Pittsburgh cut him out of training camp. Jones started five games in place of Ben Roethlisberger in his career with the Steelers, going 3-2 with a 63.9 completion percentage, a 7.8 yards per attempt average, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 86.2.

Mallett last played with Baltimore last season. He is 3-5 in eight career starts, with a 55.1 completion percentage, 5.3 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 66.8.