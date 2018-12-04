Washington working out Landry Jones, Ryan Mallet

Washington isn’t working out Colin Kaepernick. Instead, it is working out Landry Jones and Ryan Mallett, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said the team considered Kaepernick, but the quarterback’s skill set doesn’t match what they need in a backup five days before the next game.

“It’s just going to be a matter of which way do we want to go?” Gruden said, via Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post. “Do we want to go with a guy that’s familiar with my terminology who we worked out last week . . . or go with a guy and teach, basically, a whole new kind of offense with new offensive linemen with a lot of the zone reads and all that stuff? Not a lot of time to really get a brand new quarterback, a new system installed and taught in a couple days of practice.”

Washington will compare the workouts of Jones and Mallett with a group of quarterbacks it worked out when Alex Smith was lost for the season on Nov. 18. EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson and T.J. Yates worked out for Washington two weeks ago.

Washington signed Sanchez, who now is the starter after Colt McCoy fractured his right leg Monday night.

Jones signed with Jaguars earlier this season after Pittsburgh cut him out of training camp. Jones started five games in place of Ben Roethlisberger in his career with the Steelers, going 3-2 with a 63.9 completion percentage, a 7.8 yards per attempt average, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 86.2.

Mallett last played with Baltimore last season. He is 3-5 in eight career starts, with a 55.1 completion percentage, 5.3 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 66.8.

  2. Jones could be serviceable in Washington.

    Mallett is just terrible. He is another one of those 6’6 quarterbacks with serious accuracy issues. See Marc Wilson, Scott Mitchell, Dan McGwire, Josh Freeman, Derek Anderson, Jamarcus Russell, Brock Osweiller, Paxton Lynch etc.

  3. Scrape, scrape, scrape the bottom of that barrel. How bad is it when your options are worse than Mark Sanchez?

  4. “Mallett last played with Baltimore last season. He is 3-5 in eight career starts, with a 55.1 completion percentage, 5.3 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 66.8. ”

    With guys like this in the league, it’s no wonder at all that Kaepernick doesn’t at least get a work out. You know the NFL cares about its image! Domestic abuse: take some paid leave. Take a knee and make a few poor outfit choices: we can’t go near that.

  7. Team with Native American racial slur for a name doesn’t want a Native American (Bradford) or someone who stands up against racists (Kaepernick). What a shock. White is fine though, even if it is of the powder variety (won’t name names).

  8. Ugadogs21 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 5:06 pm
    Ryan Mallett?!?

    Kap is blackballed.

    —————————-

    More like Washington doesn’t want the instant media circus that would descend on the team, not to mention outrage from about half the NFL’s fan base. If there wasn’t all of that tonnage of extra baggage that came with him, Kap would be in a Redskins uniform right now. Instead, Mark Sanchez gets his 100th chance to start in the NFL.

