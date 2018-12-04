Week 14 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
1. Rams (11-1; last week No. 2): There’s a good chance they’ll keep this spot through the balance of the season.

2. Chiefs (10-2; No. 3): Kareem Hunt or no Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs will keep rolling as long as they have Patrick Mahomes.

3 Saints (10-2; No. 1): With games against the Bucs, Panthers, Steelers, and Panthers on deck, we’ll find out quickly whether last Thursday was an aberration.

4. Patriots (9-3; No. 4): After making it to 1,000 career rushing yards, Tom Brady will be sending his ski boots to Canton.

5. Chargers (9-3; No. 6): Fingers crossed for a playoff game in a 30,000-seat stadium.

6. Texans (9-3; No. 7): They’re starting to feel like a potential Team of Density.

7. Cowboys (7-5; No. 9): An all-Texas Super Bowl would have to be moved to Texas, right?

8. Bears (8-4; No. 5): And now we know why Chase Daniel had only two career starts in nine prior seasons.

9. Seahawks (7-5; No. 11): This is the team that should be keeping Sean McVay up at night.

10. Ravens (7-5; No. 13): This is the team that should be keeping Bill Belichick up at night.

11. Steelers (7-4-1; No. 8): This is the team that keeps Steelers fans up at night.

12. Vikings (6-5-1; No. 10): This is the team that allows Vikings fans to sleep peacefully. Because they know it’s over.

13. Broncos (6-6; No. 17): Vance Joseph has earned a third year in Denver.

14. Eagles (6-6; No. 18): They won’t beat the Cowboys, Rams, and/or Texans if they play like they did on Monday night.

15. Titans (6-6; No. 16): They’ve gone from making the Jekyll and Hyde transformation from week to week to doing it within the same game.

16. Colts (6-6; No. 12): Even with five wins in a row, one loss can change everything.

17. Dolphins (6-6; No. 22): Somehow, they’re still alive for the playoffs.

18. Panthers (6-6; No. 14): Somehow, they’re on the brink of blowing a once-certain playoff spot.

19. Washington (6-6; No. 15): Somehow, they have Mark Sanchez as their starting quarterback.

20. Buccaneers (5-7; No. 24): Somehow, free tickets didn’t fix anything.

21. Browns (4-7-1; No. 19): At least John Dorsey won’t have to worry about the fans clamoring for Gregggggg.

22. Packers (4-7-1; No. 20): This is not how the 100th season was supposed to go.

23. Giants (4-8; No. 27): They never quit, except when trying to field an onside kick.

24. Lions (4-8; No. 21): A late-season push to .500 isn’t out of the question.

25. Bills (4-8; No. 23): A late-season push to .500 isn’t out of the question.

26. Bengals (5-7; No. 25): A late-season push to .500 is probably out of the question.

27. Jaguars (4-8; No. 29): Nothing improves a defense like benching the quarterback.

28. Falcons (4-8; No. 26): Jobs may not be on the line this year, but they definitely will be next year.

29. Cardinals (3-9; No. 32): Steve Wilks, coach killer.

30. Jets (3-9; No. 28): 50 years after a Western Pennsylvania kid led the team to a Super Bowl win, could Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy be the answer at head coach?

31. 49ers (2-10; No. 30): Bay.

32. Raiders (2-10; No. 31): Of pigs.

  1. The Eagles will beat the Cowboys, Rams, Texans and Skins again. Don’t forget the Eagles won in L.A. last season and the Rams are going down in December!

  2. Nice job putting Denver at the top of the 6-6 teams seeing close losses to LAR and KC with wins against LAC and PIT. Not yet a “good” team but certainly not “bad”.

  rkt4mayor says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:33 am
    The Eagles will beat the Cowboys, Rams, Texans and Skins again. Don't forget the Eagles won in L.A. last season and the Rams are going down in December!
    =======================================

    You think the Eagles will win out?

    No chance!

    The only game they will win, will be the Skins game.

  rkt4mayor says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:33 am
    The Eagles will beat the Cowboys, Rams, Texans and Skins again. Don’t forget the Eagles won in L.A. last season and the Rams are going down in December!

    —————————–

    I like your confidence but this isn't 2017.

  8. No team keeps bill belichick up at night mikey. Bill belichick busts his butt putting the hay in the barn with his staff, has the homelife he wants with babydoll, and always sleeps well. That maddening thought is what keeps his opponents up at night

  9. Chiefs (10-2; No. 3): Kareem Hunt or no Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs will keep rolling as long as they have Patrick Mahomes.

    ———–

    Not doubting this completely, but they did play Oakland. If KC play great and win the next 3 against Balt, LAC and @Sea (or even go 2-1) then they are certainly fine without Hunt.

  10. I was impressed with the Cowboys win over the saints but I wouldnt put them at 7. We still only managed 13 points in a game we dominated on defense. Offense still cant score. Dak is still our quarterback. I would move them to 11 and move those teams in between up on one. Outside of that it’s probably one of the more accurate rankings they’ve had on here.

  The Almighty Cabbage says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:45 am
    What??? The ______ are STILL too high!

    ——————————–

    Raiders.

  12. 6. Texans (9-3; No. 7): They’re starting to feel like a potential Team of Density.

    ————–

    There’s always a Team of Destiny until they lose in the playoffs.

  13. What seems longer ago?

    – Kyle Shanahan is an offensive genius

    – The Jaguars have the best roster in football

    – Derek Carr is the next great quarterback

  14. Feels like just yesterday we all enjoyed a long offseason filled with boasts about the Raiders, Bills, Falcons, and so on. And I’m sure we’ll get another one in a few months. So for now let’s just appreciate the peace and quiet.

  15. 10. Ravens (7-5; No. 13): This is the team that should be keeping Bill Belichick up at night.
    ——————————-
    Why should a team that hasn’t beaten the Patriots in almost 6 years (0-3 and were blown out once) be keeping Belichick up at night?

    Make it 0-4 and a second blowout if they meet in January. Book it.

