49ers place Dekoda Watson on IR, promote Pita Taumoepenu

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they have placed linebacker Dekoda Watson on injured reserve. Watson has a calf injury.

He played in four games and made six tackles and two sacks.

The team promoted linebacker Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to take Watson’s roster spot.

San Francisco made Taumoepenu the second of two sixth-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft. He appeared in two games as a rookie.

The 49ers waived Taumoepenu out of the preseason in September and signed him to the practice squad the following day.

The team also announced the signing of safety Terrell Williams Jr. to the practice squad.