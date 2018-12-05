49ers sign long snapper Colin Holba

Getty Images

The 49ers signed long snapper Colin Holba on Wednesday.

They needed a new one after the NFL suspended Kyle Nelson for 10 games for a second violation of its policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Steelers made Holba a sixth-round pick in 2017, but they waived him out of the preseason. Jacksonville signed him last November, and Holba played seven games for the Jaguars last season.

The Jaguars waived Holba in June.

The 49ers have employed only three other long snappers in the past 19 seasons, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. He was preceded by Brian Jennings (2000-2012), Kevin McDermott (2013) and Nelson, who joined the team in 2014.