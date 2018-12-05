A.J. Green lands on injured reserve

Getty Images

The season is over for receiver A.J. Green, which means the season definitely is over for the Bengals.

The team has placed the eighth-year receiver on Injured Reserve following a toe injury originally suffered in Week Eight, against the Buccaneers. He missed three games, returned for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, and then reinjured the toe.

Green’s roster spot will be filled by cornerback Davontae Harris, who has returned from the IR list.

Regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL, Green has one year left under contract with the Bengals. It will be interesting to see whether the Bengals try to extend the deal for the 30-year-old player, whether he wants an extension, and whether the two sides can negotiate an acceptable middle ground when it comes to his value moving forward.