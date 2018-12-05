Aldrick Rosas named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Aldrick Rosas has been nearly perfect this year for the Giants, a bright spot in an otherwise long year.

The kicker got some recognition for his efforts this week, as he was named NFC special teams player of the week for his work helping the Giants to an overtime win over the Bears.

Rosas hit all three of his field goals and extra points, including the 44-yard game-winner in overtime, and a 57-yarder which set a Giants franchise record.

Rosas has hit 26-of-27 field goals this year, and his only miss was a 52-yarder against the Eagles. He’s hit four from 50 or beyond this season.