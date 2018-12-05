Austin Reiter signs extension with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs claimed center Austin Reiter off of waivers in September and they decided they’d like to keep him on hand for a while longer.

The team announced that Reiter has agreed to a contract extension with the club. Neither the length of the new deal nor Reiter’s compensation was included in the announcement.

Reiter has played in seven games for the Chiefs this season and he made four starts while Mitch Morse was out of the lineup with a concussion. Morse returned to the lineup against Oakland last week and Reiter was limited to special teams work.

Morse is in the final year of his contract, so signing Reiter gives the Chiefs options about how they’ll move forward on the offensive line in 2019.