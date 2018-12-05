Bobby Wagner named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Seahawks have defied all expectations this year, as they’re still on a path to the playoffs in what appeared to be a rebuilding year.

And the veteran defensive star they held onto this offseason continues to make his presence felt.

Bobby Wagner was named NFC defensive player of the week, after filling up the stat sheet against the 49ers.

Wagner returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, had 12 tackles and a sack and broke up two passes.

That was a full day’s work, as he continues to lead a team that underwent a massive rebuild this offseason.