Brandon Mebane back with Chargers after two-week absence tending to newborn daughter’s heart condition

Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane was back at practice with the team on Wednesday after being away in Nebraska for the last two weeks to tend to his newborn daughter who was born with a heart condition.

According to Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Mebane had been with his family in Omaha, Neb at the Children’s Hospital of Omaha. as his daughter received medical assistance for a heart ailment known as Trisomy 13. Makenna, Mebane’s third child, was born on Nov. 12. missing a heart valve and will need surgery for the condition in the future.

“It’s been a long and hard, pretty tough year for me,” Mebane said. “But I’ve been praying way more, keeping my faith and my older two kids.

“Things been getting better, but it’s definitely a difference. Saturday night, my wife and I were driving back from the hospital and we got stuck in the snow. … It’s something that made me more aware of talking to God more.”

Trisomy 13 is a genetic defect caused by having three copies or the 13th chromosome instead of only two. It can cause a variety of negative health conditions.

Mebane’s daughter will have to remain in Nebraska for an extended period of time. His wife and other two children have already spent months in Omaha with Mebane commuting back and forth between games and practices.

Mebane has played in 10 games for the Chargers this season, recording 32 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble. The Chargers play Cincinnati this Sunday.

He’s back in practice and doing good,” head coach Anthony Lynn said.. “He’s back with the team, and it’s good to see Brandon.

“He’s one of our leaders. He’s a captain for a reason. On our team, these guys voted him that, and they’ve missed him. His leadership on the field is important, not just his ability. He’s a good man.”