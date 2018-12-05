Broncos claim Andre Holmes off waivers

Getty Images

The Broncos expect Emmanuel Sanders to miss the rest of the season after he was injured in Wednesday’s practice and they made a move to shore up their receiver group later in the day.

According to multiple reports, they have claimed Andre Holmes off of waivers. Holmes was waived by the Bills along with Kelvin Benjamin on Tuesday.

Holmes was in his second season with the Bills and spent the previous four seasons with the Raiders. Current Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave ran the Oakland offense in the last two years Holmes was with the team.

Holmes had 12 catches for 157 yards with Buffalo this year.

The Broncos believe Sanders tore his Achilles. There’s been no final confirmation, but head coach Vance Joseph said it didn’t look good when he spoke to the media. Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick and River Cracraft are also on hand at receiver in Denver.