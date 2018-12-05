Bruce Allen’s claims of Reuben Foster investigation are questioned

Getty Images

As the Washington franchise endured multiple days of negative P.R. last week for claiming linebacker Reuben Foster on waivers, the man who reportedly “masterminded” the transaction kept his head low and his mouth shut. At some point before Monday night’s game against the Eagles, Washington president Bruce Allen spoke, away from the cameras and microphones.

Now, what he said to ESPN is being challenged.

According to Will Hobson of the Washington Post, Tampa police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said that the department’s public information office has had no contact with Allen or anyone else from the team regarding the pending misdemeanor domestic violence case against Foster.

Allen told Lisa Salters of ESPN that the team “gathered its own information,” which allowed the organization to become “comfortable that they had heard a side of the Foster story that is different.” Allen claimed that he tapped into Tampa-area contacts developed during his time there as G.M. of the Buccaneers.

“Bruce never said to Lisa that they reached out to the police; he said we did our internal investigation,” team spokesman Tony Wyllie said in a statement issued to the Post. “Both Bruce and Doug [Williams] have a lot of connections down in Tampa. . . . They had their own people.”

The notion that Washington performed any type of investigation before claiming Foster on waivers conflicts with the vibe created last Wednesday by coach Jay Gruden, who painted a picture of a team that made the claim based on a blank sheet of paper, with the plan of doing its own investigation moving forward. While it’s possible that Allen did whatever investigation he has done after Wednesday, the impression created by Salters’ explanation was that Allen had done his homework before the waivers claim was made.

Then there’s the fact that the team created the impression that it spoke to Foster’s five former Alabama teammates who are on the Washington roster, but that they didn’t talk to at least two of them.

So whatever Washington did or didn’t do, every time it does something to justify the move, it finds a way to raise more questions than it resolves.