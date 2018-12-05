Cam Newton: I’m not going to let shoulder pain hold me back

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was a limited participant in practice again on Wednesday as he and the team continue to work to manage his right shoulder in a way that allows Newton to remain in the lineup.

Whether that’s the best thing will be up for debate if Newton has any more games like he had against the Buccaneers last week. Newton threw four interceptions and was on the receiving end of four sacks in the 24-17 loss, but said on Wednesday that he isn’t going to be taking a step back as a result of the shoulder problem.

“I’m healthy enough to play and I’m not going to let nothing hold me back. … You have to learn how to manage pain,” Newton said, via Max Henson of the team’s website.

Head coach Ron Rivera said the team will “just do the best we can” with Newton’s situation over the final four weeks, but it’s not an ideal state of affairs for a team trying to snap a four-game losing streak.