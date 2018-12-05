Cardinals sign Joe Barksdale; D.J. Humphries to injured reserve

Getty Images

Tackle Joe Barksdale wasn’t out of work long after being released by the Chargers on Monday.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Barksdale has signed a contract to join their 53-man roster. Tackle D.J. Humphries was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Barksdale was released on Monday after missing the team’s win in Pittsburgh due to personal reasons. Head coach Anthony Lynn said “we thought it was best for Joe and best for the Chargers” to part ways at this point in the season.

The Cardinals also signed offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo off the Colts practice squad.

Humphries started the first nine games of the year, but he has been sidelined by a knee injury recently. He joins Justin Pugh, Mike Iupati, Jeremy Vujnovich and John Wetzel as offensive linemen who have started games for Arizona before winding up on injured reserve. Center A.Q. Shipley has also missed the entire season while opening day right tackle Andre Smith was released, so there’s been plenty of upheaval up front in the desert.