Desmond King named AFC special teams player of the week

The Chargers trailed the Steelers 23-7 at halftime of last Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh, but they were able to rally back in the second half of the game.

A Philip Rivers touchdown pass late in the third quarter brought them within eight points and the defense was able to force a punt on the next Steelers possession. That’s when Desmond King made his imprint on the game.

The Chargers punt returner took the kick back 73 yards for a score and the ensuing two-point conversion tied the game at 23 early in the fourth quarter. The Chargers would go on to win the game 33-30 with a Mike Badgley field goal at the whistle.

That was the only punt return of the night for King, but it was enough for him to be named the AFC special teams player of the week. King also returned a kickoff for 21 yards, made 10 tackles and knocked away two passes in the victory.