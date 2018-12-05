Donald Penn returns to practice, Raiders put Reggie Nelson on IR

Getty Images

The Raiders injured reserve list has been a hotbed of activity on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, wide receiver Martavis Bryant and defensive end Shilique Calhoun are being shut down for the year. According to multiple reports, safety Reggie Nelson is also headed for the list due to a shoulder injury.

The news isn’t just about players going onto the list, however. Left tackle Donald Penn is practicing on Wednesday and that opens the window for him to return to the active roster.

Penn went on injured reserve on October 3 with a groin injury. He appeared in four games before getting hurt and is eligible to play as soon as this weekend.

Nelson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, had 29 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games for the Raiders this year.