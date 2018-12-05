Report: Broncos fear Emmanuel Sanders tore Achilles

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders was injured in practice Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Broncos fear Sanders tore his Achilles. Sanders will undergo further medical tests to confirm.

Sanders hurt himself near the end of the period open to the media. Sanders was helped to the locker room with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Sanders, 31, has played all 12 games this season. He has made 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns.

He missed four games last season but has stayed relatively healthy in his career, missing only 13 games in nine seasons.