Ezekiel Elliott: A lot of things the NFL does “define ridiculous”

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t expect a fine from the NFL for dropping $21 and Dak Prescott into the Salvation Army kettle in separate touchdown celebrations against Washington two weeks ago. He didn’t, after all, receive a fine after jumping into one of the giant red kettles in a 2016 touchdown celebration.

“I mean, I didn’t really expect a fine,” Elliott said Wednesday. “Really don’t care about the fine. It’s all for a good cause. We’re trying to bring awareness to the Salvation Army. If the NFL doesn’t like that, then, that’s on them. I’ll pay their little fine.”

First, Elliott will appeal the $13,369 fine he received for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Elliott, Prescott and the Cowboys each have committed $21,000 to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in honor of Elliott’s jersey number. He said the NFL should donate his fine to the Salvation Army, even though fines are earmarked for programs for former players.

“A lot of things they do define ridiculous,” Elliott said of the NFL. “But I mean, that’s not really any of my business, not really anything I can change, so I’m just going to keep being focused on this season, keep being focused on leading this team and focused on going out there and winning ball games.”

Prescott received a warning letter from the league for his part in the celebration, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.