Focus on making the punt safer could be a precursor to a bigger change

December 5, 2018
Over the past few years, the NFL has been nudging toward eliminating the kickoff. Before that happens, the NFL apparently will be dressing up the clubhouse leader to replace the traditional process of starting a game.

That’s the immediate takeaway from the news that the NFL wants to make the punt safer, and that the NFL has appealed to fans for ideas for doing so. Before the punt replaces the kickoff — most likely via a fourth-and-15 scenario that allows for the team that would be kicking off a chance to retain possession — the league needs to check the box regarding all reasonable efforts to improve the play.

And no one will be able to accuse the league of failing to make all reasonable efforts to improve the play when the league has openly invited, with a $20,000 inducement, anyone and everyone to submit their ideas.

So whether it’s 2019 or 2020 or 2021, the kickoff currently is on a year-to-year arrangement, and in any given year the kickoff can be replaced by the fourth-and-15 play. And the fourth-and-15 play has plenty of potential, even though many will resist it, perhaps loudly.

But that’s why this process is unfolding slowly. The NFL knows that it can’t suddenly dump the kickoff. Fans need to be ready for it. Ideally, fans need to want it. And maybe the sharply reduced success rate for onside kicks will be the thing that makes fans prefer a chance to see a team retain possession by converting a fourth-down play.

Regardless, the effort to make safer a play that can never be removed from the sport, the punt, has plenty to do with the looming possibility/probability that this play will become even more important, since it eventually will be used a lot more.

17 responses to "Focus on making the punt safer could be a precursor to a bigger change"

  2. Going to a 4th and 15 play is only a good idea if you start tilting the rules back in balance. So many 4th and 15th attempts would be successful from a tacky PI or Holding call.

    I’m ok with the idea as long as they start allowing people to play defense to a point again and stop making the CBs play blind, hog tied, and given the offense a 10 second head start.

  4. There’s an interesting YouTube video out there where Jon Bois crunches the numbers regarding kickoffs and points out that it could be eliminated quite easily from the game and not affect drives, etc. I was in the camp of “how dare they change a fundamental play of football!” before this video and realized, ‘Huh…” Before people react emotionally, it’s worth looking into the reality once you actually see numbers. The one thing necessary is figuring out an alternative to the onside kick.

  7. I have the same issue with this that I had with the extra point change- the element of surprise. You used to be able to line up for an extra point and fake it for 2. The element of surprise was a big advantage. Similarly a surprise onside kick is very different than trotting the quarterback out and informing everyone that you’re going for it on 4th.

  8. I’m in favor of no change but if they’re committed to it, how about simply not allowing it to be returned or downed/recovered by the kicking team? If the returner muffs it and the ball rolls forward, it’s downed where he first touched it. If it rolls backward, it’s down where he recovers it or it goes out of bounds. Receiving team can still block it so there’s still that element. Heck, I’ve been a fan of fair catching it every time for years b/c there’s a penalty more often than not on the receiving team anyway…

  11. The 4th and 15 play is too big of a change in that the “kickoff” team could run a scoring play out of it instead of merely trying to get a first down and possession.

    If you are trailing by a touchdown or less with 0:01 remaining today, you can’t recover the onside kick and score because the onside kick would drain the clock. In your proposal, 0:01 is plenty of time to run a play. This changes some game dynamics more than what might be acceptable

  12. I didn’t realize punts were unsafe relative to other plays. Kickoff injuries appear to have gone down this by year too thanks to some of the rules changes. Regardless, eliminating these plays will be very controversial because special teams is the way a third of every roster make their living and actually sees the field. Doubt then NFLPA will be happy about getting rid of kickoffs without increasing either roster space or salary guarantees.

  13. Player safety? Yeah right. It is all about over inflated offenses. Cant wait until we hear about average quarterback be an all-time great’s… whoops too late on that one.

  14. I’d maybe make it 4th and 20 or 25. 4th and 15 seems easier to convert than an onside kick, especially with the new kickoff rules. I think after the Bears recovery Sunday only 4 of 30 have been recovered this year

  17. In order to save time, every kick will start 10 yards further away, and the ref will no longer announce the jersey number of the player who committed the block in the back foul.

    Now how do I collect my 20k?

