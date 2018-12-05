Is Jim Harbaugh trying to get back to the NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
At every stop on his coaching tour, Jim Harbaugh has stayed exactly four years. And as he ends his fourth year at Michigan, the question becomes whether the time has come for Harbaugh to move on, and to move out.

Via USA Today, Cris Carter suggested on his FS1 show that Harbaugh could be looking to get back to the NFL, and that the NFL could be looking to get Harbaugh back to it.

“Watch out for Jim Harbaugh because Jim Harbaugh, potentially, is trying to get his way out of Michigan, all right?” Carter said. “I’ve got good sources that are telling me not only Green Bay but also watch out for the Cleveland Browns. He likes the quarterback situations there, and, I believe, that there is front office people in Green Bay who are enamored with Jim Harbaugh and potentially trying to get him to come to Green Bay.”

For starters, Carter played college football at Ohio State, and it’s clear from his Twitter feed that he still is tied to the program, making him the sworn enemy of the “team up north.” What better way to make it harder for Michigan to recruit and easier for Ohio State to recruit (and it’s all happening now) than to suggest that Michigan’s head coach already may have one foot out the door?

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Harbaugh isn’t thinking about leaving, or that teams like the Packers and/or Browns aren’t thinking about taking a run at Harbaugh. Maybe Harbaugh is looking at both jobs, and maybe both jobs are looking at him.

It would be a bit of a surprise if the Packers or the Browns want Harbaugh. He has a well-earned reputation for being difficult to work with, as evidenced by his persistent clashes with former 49ers G.M. Trent Baalke. Thus, there should be a concern for both Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst and Browns G.M. John Dorsey that, at the first sign of success, Harbaugh will try to parlay that into more power, influence, and control.

Then there’s the reality, as MDS recently pointed out, that the innovations of modern football seem to have been lost on Harbaugh. That won’t fly in Green Bay, where the absence of innovation fueled Mike McCarthy’s termination.

The Browns are a more viable option, primarily because the Browns nearly traded for Harbaugh in early 2014 — and because it’s believed that the coaching search, while ostensibly run by Dorsey, ultimately will be controlled by owner Jimmy Haslam. If Haslam wants to finish the job that he started five years ago, he’ll be able to try.

Still, multiple league sources have expressed in recent days skepticism about Jim Harbaugh making a return to the NFL, with one exception. Earlier today, one source predicted that, if/when Harbaugh comes back to the NFL, he’ll coach the first NFL team that seriously pursued him — the Dolphins, who are owned by Michigan alum and benefactor Stephen Ross.

That job isn’t open, and may not be for a while. Which could keep Harbaugh at Michigan for more than four years, and maybe more than five.

  2. There is no way he will coach in the same division as his brother. And with the Ravens back from the dead, my prediction is John Harbaugh keeps his job for another year.

  3. I’m a Packers fan and even though I think Jim Harbaugh is an arrogant s.o.b. and even a little wacky, he’s a good coach who has already proven himself in the NFL. Having him replace Mike McCarthy is a big upgrade.

  7. Harbaugh is building a powerhouse up north. 27 4/5 star recruits entering their RS Soph and Junior years with 11 4/5 star recruits already committed to their 2019 class..

    I don’t know why Harbaugh would leave TTUN. But its a good time. He can go to a team like Cleveland, and his Brother can take over TTUN’s program.

  9. Yeah, because I believe anything that comes out of Chris Carter’s mouth. Absolutely 0% chance but hey, he needs better rating so why not stir the pot.

  11. Five first round picks for Rogers. I doubt if one is offered. Every time Rogers is sacked or knocked down I wonder if he is getting up. With his age his body is usually damaged now every time he gets hit. He would require the Steeler O line to keep him in one piece. Not too many of those around.

  15. He was off the Niners and out of the NFL like two years before Kaepernick. How will he ever overcome that level of collusion?

  17. I think any HC would be crazy to leave a college program. Look how disappointing Harbarugh’s UM tenure has been, and they seem happy to bring him back next year — this without ever beating OSU? Crazy.

  19. Browns are a much better fit. Young QB and team overall, more likely to listen to him and adapt to his coaching philosophy than Green Bay and a veteran, SB winner qb with an attitude.

    That said, I don’t see him leavimg this year. Not when Meyer just retired.

  24. Harbaughs been a “miserable failure” at Michigan? I’m pretty critical of the guy but come on seriously? Did we forget about Rich Rod losing to a MAC team?

  25. nyneal says:
    December 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    I’m a Packers fan and even though I think Jim Harbaugh is an arrogant s.o.b. and even a little wacky, he’s a good coach who has already proven himself in the NFL. Having him replace Mike McCarthy is a big upgrade.

    ———–

    Zero chance Rodgers and Harbaugh could work together in my opinion. I think he is better suited with a young QB.

  26. eltigredelnorte says:
    December 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm
    There is no way he will coach in the same division as his brother. And with the Ravens back from the dead, my prediction is John Harbaugh keeps his job for another year.
    —————————————————
    Are you kidding? As competitive as that family is. No way he wouldn’t want revenge for the Super Bowl loss. Now I don’t think he wants the Browns’ job either. But his brother being coach of the Ravens has nothing to do with it.

  28. He has a five year contract with the Wolverines, paying him 5 million a year. He may return to the NFL if he does not sign an extension or if someone offers him a job. Green Bay does not have a head coach and neither does Cleveland. Other teams are looking for a head coach too. I think he may stay one more year in Michigan since he came so close to playing for a National Championship, now that his nemesis in Ohio State is stepping down.

  29. curmudgeon13 says:

    Simple. Green Bay. Sign Kaepernick. Trade Rodgers for five first round picks……
    =====================================================

    Kaepernick is blacklisted. Just ask him. But don’t mention the Broncos or Ravens, that would kill the narrative which is why the media never mentions it.

  30. Don’t count Indy out for a 1 and done with Reich after the eggs they have laid this year, I wouldn’t put it past Irsay to want to bring back his old QB. As a colts fan I hope it doesn’t happen, but I wouldn’t put it past Irsay.

