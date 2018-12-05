Jalen Ramsey off injury report; Abry Jones, DJ Chark ruled out

Getty Images

The Jaguars have ruled out receiver DJ Chark Jr. and nose tackle Abry Jones for Thursday’s game against the Titans.

Chark (quadriceps) has missed the past two games.

Jones played 18 of 76 defensive snaps against the Colts on Sunday before injuring his shin. He was in a walking boot and on crutches this week, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Jaguars list offensive lineman Josh Walker (foot/ankle) and safety Cody Davis (hamstring) as questionable.

Walker was inactive for Sunday’s game and Davis played 18 special teams snaps.

The team’s status report means cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was limited with a knee injury this week, is expected to play.