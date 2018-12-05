Jamal Adams: Changes are needed, but Todd Bowles isn’t the problem

Getty Images

Jets safety Jamal Adams hasn’t been shy about talking about how rotten things have been around the team this season and blowing a 16-0 lead in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans hasn’t made him feel any better.

It didn’t change his opinion about head coach Todd Bowles, however. Adams has consistently said that Bowles shouldn’t be fired despite a 13-31 record since the start of the 2016 season and reiterated his belief that Bowles is “not the problem” during an appearance on WFAN Tuesday.

“There are other problems in that building,” Adams said, via NJ.com. “I feel for him. I really do. It’s not his problems that are going on right now. Hopefully, it’s going to change next year. We’ve got to change it. It needs to be changed, because to me, we’re running out of time.”

Adams didn’t specify what things need to change, but said he plans to speak to Jets brass about his feelings. While it’s impossible to argue that the Jets’ issues go beyond Bowles, it seems unlikely that any argument Adams makes will be persuasive enough to overcome the evidence that a coaching change is part of the prescription for a better outlook for the franchise.