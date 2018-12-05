Jaylen Samuels plans to “keep doing the same thing” this week

Running back Jaylen Samuels is set to play a different role for the Steelers this weekend.

Samuels has appeared in 11 games this season, but he’s only seen 56 snaps on offense as James Conner has been the lead dog in the Pittsburgh backfield. Samuels is set to see a lot more playing time against the Raiders this weekend because Conner will miss the game with an ankle injury.

According to Samuels, the change in circumstances won’t lead to a change in the way he prepares during the week.

“I’ve always got to prepare the same way, because you never know what will happen,” Samuels said, via ESPN.com. “I had to be 100 percent prepared like I was going to start. Keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing the last couple of weeks.”

Stevan Ridley and Trey Edmunds may also figure into the mix for Pittsburgh this weekend, but Samuels has been the clear No. 2 in recent weeks and Ben Roethlisberger looked his way in the passing game last Sunday. Given the fact that the Steelers have been throwing on more than two-thirds of their snaps, that should lead to plenty of chances for Samuels to show his worth.