Joe Philbin: Firing Winston Moss was about more than his tweet

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2018, 1:59 PM EST
Getty Images

On Tuesday, long-time Packers assistant coach Winston Moss took to social media to offer criticism of the team. And the team fired him later that day.

On Wednesday, interim coach Joe Philbin explained that the firing didn’t flow exclusively from the tweet.

It’s never about one thing,” Philbin said, via ESPN.com. “Again, I think it’s important, as I said to the team, we’ve got to be professional, accountable, respectful, and punctual. Those are the four things that we’ve got to do the next four weeks. And if we do all those things, we’ll be in good shape. It wasn’t about — again, you’re talking to a guy who’s never tweeted in his life, doesn’t even know what Twitter is — so again, it’s not about a tweet or anything like that. I just think the fit right now isn’t where it needs to be. . . .

“I think it’s important obviously that everybody’s on the same page, that we’re all moving forward in the same direction. As you know, Winston’s an excellent football coach. I’ve known him a long time. Respect him; outstanding family man. So it wasn’t an easy decision, but I just didn’t feel like the fit right now was where it needs to be.”

The right fit had been there for the past 13 years, with Moss arriving in 2006 with McCarthy and Moss not being fired at any point before then. But the tweet from Moss may have reflected the final straw for him, becoming in turn the final turn for them.

Indeed, Moss had the title of assistant head coach since 2007. But Philbin, not Moss, became the interim head coach — despite the struggles of the offense Philbin coordinates. And Philbin, not Moss, was getting the chance, slim as it may be, to coach his way into the permanent job.

It’s entirely possible that Moss simply didn’t believe Philbin was the answer, and/or that Moss fears the coaching search will turn on factors unrelated to the message articulated in his tweet: “What championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period!”

Moss may sense, and possibly may know, that the coaching search will focus on finding someone who will be compatible with (and perhaps deferential to) #12, quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Moss seems to think that it will be more important to find someone who will hold Rodgers accountable.

And Moss possibly wanted the chance to be that guy, and he possibly wasn’t happy he didn’t get it. So he said what he said, believed what he said, and now will move on. Possibly joining McCarthy in whatever his next stop will be.

14 responses to “Joe Philbin: Firing Winston Moss was about more than his tweet

  4. Its obvious and has been for some time that it’s Rodgers team. Too bad his ego now stands in the way of the Packers future.

  5. Whole Packers leadership is a disaster ! They should all be out the door including Philbin who is a proven failure as a head coach.

  6. Philbin isnt the answer, I don’t know is. I don’t feelbthey are currently on the staff.

    Moss is likely off to wherever MM lands anyway if he gets a HC job. That tweet probably helped him get a head start.

  7. Aaron Rodgers is the modern day Dan Marino. People in the organization back then always said there was a set of rules for Dan and a set of rules for everyone else. Both examples show how one person can affect an entire organization. Ironically, both QBs have been to only one Super Bowl.

  8. A A Ron is an idiot for signing a long term deal with such an incredibly poor run team. Whine much

  10. So if all goes south next season with this new HC on the way, how fast will Rodgers start kicking and screaming like a toddler?

  11. Haters on parade.

    Sorry that Aaron Rodgers has been the best QB in the game.

    Why you can’t deal with that is beyond comprehension.

    _____________________________________________

    “has been”

    Key words there.

  12. Liberalsruineverything says:
    December 5, 2018 at 2:07 pm
    He basically threw a shot across Erin’s bow. That’s a big no no.

    ————

    I think it’s ok to discuss and criticize players and teams and it’s fine that fans do that from the perspective of their own team which is certainly a biased view. However, calling Aaron Rodgers “Erin” makes no sense to me. He’s a great player in the league even if you don’t like him due to your team allegiance.

  13. Bragging about not knowing what Twitter is says a lot about Philbin. Good luck getting another HC job and relating to today’s players if you’re bragging about that in this day and age.

  14. Moss wanted out!!! Moss knew that Rodgers wasn’t running the offense way that McCarthy was planning it because he Rodgers is so great that he can do whatever he wants on offense. Rodgers is an overpaid and overhyped QB that has only taken the Packers to one SB win. The Packers don’t and for a long time don’t have a defense. The GM and President should have been the ones fired!

