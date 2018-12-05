John Harbaugh expects Joe Flacco to be limited but do more

Getty Images

Joe Flacco will remain limited at practice Wednesday, according to coach John Harbaugh, but the Ravens quarterback is expected to do more this week than he did last week.

“I don’t anticipate it being full participation the whole practice but ramped up from last week,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

It’s the same phrase Harbaugh used earlier in the week for Flacco.

Flacco was limited Thursday and Friday last week as he works his way back from a hip injury. He has yet to receive medical clearance to return to game action, so the Ravens don’t have to make a decision on their starting quarterback. But they might by the end of the week.

Rookie Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to three consecutive victories, getting them back in the AFC playoff picture in Flacco’s absence. The Ravens, though, face the Chiefs on Sunday in their toughest test since their open date.