Julio Jones out of practice with foot injury

Getty Images

Julio Jones has dealt with foot problems throughout his career, which makes it reasonable to worry when he pops up on the injury report.

At least until you remember that it’s just Wednesday and the Falcons are 4-8.

But according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons coach Dan Quinn “didn’t indicate any concern” when asked about his star wide receiver’s status.

Jones came out of last week’s game against the Ravens briefly, but returned to play 77 percent of their snaps (41 of 53).

He had a season-low two catches for 18 yards, but the Falcons only had 131 yards as a team so he wasn’t alone in not producing.