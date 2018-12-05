Kamu Grugier-Hill: Cowboys always choke

Getty Images

No doubt, Kamu Grugier-Hill‘s quote already has made its way to the Cowboys’ electronic message board in the locker room. It probably won’t make Doug Pederson happy.

“Look at Dallas’ history,” the linebacker said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “They always choke, so we’ll go down there and make them choke.”

The Cowboys have won four games in a row, including a 27-20 victory over the Eagles on Nov. 11. Grugier-Hill dropped a Dak Prescott pass that hit him in the hands, which likely would have resulted in a pick-six in the first quarter with the Cowboys at their own 8-yard line.

It’s hard to say a team “always” chokes when they have five Lombardi Trophies in their lobby. But, yes, Eagles fans will point out the Cowboys’ most recent title came in 1995, with no NFC Championship Game appearances since, and Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion.

The teams are playing for first place in the NFC East with Dallas entering a game ahead of the Eagles. But the Cowboys close with Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and the Giants, while the Eagles finish with the Rams, Texans and Washington.