Kelvin Benjamin becomes a free agent

Receiver Kelvin Benjamin was supposed to become a free agent in March. Instead, he’s a free agent now.

Per multiple reports, Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers, one day after being released by the Bills.

Benjamin, a vested veteran, has a base salary of $8.459 million. Benjamin was the right to collect the balance from the Bills ($1.99 million) as termination pay.

The Panthers traded Benjamin to the Panthers last year, in the fourth season of his career. He generated more than 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie, but he hasn’t made it to four figures since then.

Benjamin had 23 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season, with 10 starts.