Kyle Shanahan “happy” Broncos didn’t hire him, 49ers did

Kyle Shanahan left a four-hour interview with the Broncos in January 2017 knowing the team was not going to hire him as its head coach. The Broncos chose Vance Joseph, and Shanahan later accepted the Broncos’ offer.

“I’d like to think I made the decision hard for them, but I didn’t think I had much of a chance before [interviewing],” Shanahan said Wednesday as the 49ers prepare to face the Broncos, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Shanahan’s father, Mike, coached the Broncos from 1995-2008, going 138-86 in the regular season, 8-5 in seven postseason appearances and winning two Super Bowls. Mike Shanahan remains in the Denver area, and Kyle Shanahan and his wife, Mandy, still call Denver home.

“But I am definitely happy where I am, and I think it’s definitely a better situation not being there with my dad,” Shanahan said. “I enjoy going back there to visit, but I like living where I’m at.”

Shanahan is only 8-20 in San Francisco thus far, but he and General Manager John Lynch are in only the second year of six-year contracts. They lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a torn ACL in the third game of this season.