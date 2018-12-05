Kyler Murray undecided about NFL or baseball

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 5, 2018
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is heading to New York this weekend for the Heisman Trophy presentation, and then he’s heading to the College Football Playoff. But whether he ever plays football again after the playoff remains to be seen.

Murray is a Major League Baseball first-round draft pick who has already signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the Oakland A’s, and he said in an interview with fellow quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow that he still needs to decide what he wants to do next.

“I think that’s something me and my family will talk about at the end of the season and weigh out the options of what the NFL thinks of me,” Murray said. “Right now my future is already kind of planned out, but we’ll see what happens.”

Murray has previously indicated that he thinks baseball is his future, but he has played so well at Oklahoma this year that he might have better prospects in the NFL draft than previously believed. Although he’s listed at 5-foot-10, awfully short for an NFL quarterback, he’s such a dynamic playmaker that some NFL teams might be willing to take him in the first round of the draft. In that case, Murray sounds like he’s open to the possibility of paying back his baseball signing bonus and giving the NFL a try.

49 responses to “Kyler Murray undecided about NFL or baseball

  2. He’s faster than a Ferrari with better moves than Madonna. He has a rocket for an arm and is very accurate … he’s playing against some pretty big (tall) boys right now and at a very high level …

    I’m sure the NFL will give him a shot … especially after the last short QB to come out of Oklahoma seems to be doing just fine in his first year. You can always go back to bayball … Tebow did.

  3. Take your baseball millions and stick to it. Much safer, much more money if you’re even average. If you don’t make it to the show, then try the nfl at 25 years old

  6. Come to The Town (Oakland), Kyler. I will renew my season tickets and will enjoy watching you at the new Stadium in 2023..!! Let’s go Oakland…

  7. While he is in the minors for the first few seasons work it out that he leaves when NFL camp is ready. It’s good for all parties involved, and he signs documents protecting either team during injuries.

  9. Two words about baseball – ‘guaranteed contracts’

    I always think back to Charlie Ward, and how he opted for the NBA over the NFL. Worked out OK for him.

    And like others have said, if he never gets out of the farm system, he could give football a try in a few years.

  10. Yeah he could play baseball for 20 years and if he’s good, make $100 million or more. The NFL doesn’t offer that kind of money. Plus there aren’t 300 pound guys slamming into you 20 times a game, no need for artificial knees at 40, and no CTE by 45. Easy choice bro.

  11. Given the talent to play at a high level professionally in both sports, only a fool with a masochistic streak would choose a career in football over baseball. Concussions, wrecked knees, broken legs, wrecked ankles, shoulder separations, ruptured Achilles tendons, broken fingers, cracked ribs, back injuries, pain killers, rehab, etc., etc., etc., that’s what football will do for you. Sure, you can get hurt playing baseball but it’s a hell of a lot safer game than football ever has been or will be.

  13. Never seen him play either sport, but he’s in a tricky spot. Ordinarily I’d say go to baseball first and see if you can hit the curve ball. If so, you’ll have a much more lucrative, much less dangerous career.

    But at 5’10”, he needs to strike while the iron is hot. By that I mean he needs to take his NFL shot while he’s onboard the hype train and scouts are forgiving his lack of height. If he flames out in baseball, he’ll come back to football as a short undrafted free agent quarterback with no GM dedicated to making it work.

    I think he needs to go football first.

  14. It may take longer to get to then mlb, but even if you’re just average you still have a much better chance long term and much less health risk. You would be silly to consider the NFL unless you truly loved Football that much more.

  17. Drew Brees was too short too. If he’s another Rickey Henderson, I’d rather see him play baseball, but I think he’ll have more fun playing football. Baseball is better for the money, but he’s going to be filthy rich either way. I’d follow my heart. His dad is Kevin Murray who played QB at Texas A&M. He was really good. I bet he plays football.

  18. Mayfield is actually taller than Murray and measured at 6′ 5/8″. Murray is listed at 5’10” and my bet is he measures in at 5’9″ or below. That will drop his stock. But that’s ok, he already signed for millions and baseball is a much lucrative sport if you are even average.

  19. William Race says:
    December 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm
    He’d be an idiot to choose football.
    ____________
    Or he could just prefer football. The NFL is littered with first round MLB talent. The logic behind choosing baseball is inarguable, doesn’t mean all those players are “idiots”.

  20. He’ll make 2 and a half times in baseball..one year wonder in Oklahoma and one hit by an NFL guy 250 lbs with a nasty streak=..no brainier..ask Jeff Smardja former WR at Notre Dame…when rotanional players make 9-12 a year in MLB?…Pfft..

  21. Insane.

    Longer careers. Bigger contracts that are fully guaranteed. Not drooling in your oatmeal at age 50. No waking up Monday morning feeling like you got run over by a truck. No Roger Goodell.

    What are we even talking about here? Seriously

  22. Let’s see…. higher average salary? Check. Long careers? Check. Properly developed minor leagues to hone his sills out of the spotlight? check.

    He’s be a fool not to pick baseball.

  23. You can still get hit by a pitch in baseball; but chances of a qb getting hit in nfl without a penalty are pretty slim ; i’d still take baseball though;.

  24. Baseball would certainly be the safer choice. However I’m sure he will get drafted in the NFL. Probably later in the 1st round, and not later the the early the 3rd. Seattle drafted a QB about the same height as Murray, and he’s had success. It also wouln’t surprise me if Seattle drafted him and groom him to eventually replace Wilson. Miami could also be another landing spot. Murray, and his family, will have to decide between baseball and football.

  27. Patrick Corbin, a good, not great pitcher just received $140 million for five years. Murray would be a fool to pursue football. He’s not Baker Mayfield or Russell Wilson. He’s a marginal/late round prospect. In baseball he stands to earn far more money with his talent with guaranteed contracts and a greatly reduced chance of injury and CTE.

  28. Baseball=money. I mean, if you can do your job 30% of the time and be considered a God,……it’s a good job if you can get it.

  29. William Race says:
    December 5, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    He’d be an idiot to choose football. Carear longevty plus a much higher pay.

    *******************************************************

    It might not necessarily be higher pay, not everyone makes Mike Trout or Bryce Harper (maybe) money, but the key is that baseball contracts are guaranteed which is not the case in the NFL.
    Couple that with the NFL injury risk, in the unlikely event I would ever be in Mr. Murray’s shoes, I would be choosing to spend winter on the beach and summer on the diamond for sure.

  31. This seems like a no-brainer…. go baseball. I love football but it’s tough to make it as a starting QB and even tougher under 6 feet and if you already have a million dollar baseball contract.. stick with it.

  32. 8 of the 10 highest sports contracts ever given in the world are in baseball. The lowest was $217 million. The highest was $325 million. Fully guaranteed. Meanwhile a superstar like Peyton Manning can suffer a serious injury and get cut like he did while in Indy and the top contracts are around $100 million none gauranteed.

    Baseball hands down. Also baseball is the harder sport overall to break into. Outside of maybe QB almost all positions in football can be played by someone with minimal exposure to the sport as long as they have the physical and athletic build. Baseball requires years upon years of practice and muscle memory on top of some physical skills to play at the highest level. You rarely hear baseball stories similar to cases like Antonio Gates who became a top tight end despite not even playing football in college.

  33. The guy who said go be at least an average player in MLB and make more money in a safer sport. ABSOLUTELY! Like he said if that doesn’t pan out go play football at 25.
    He can play 15-20 years of baseball at a probable average of 5 million GUARANTEED money! Low end that’s 75 million high end 100,000. If he turns into a superstar by the end of his career he could have 400-500 million

  39. I was really bummed out when I heard Jeff Samardzija, the Notre Dame WR/TE was going to sign with MLB. I was looking forward to watching him play in the NFL. He’s turned out to be an average to above average workhorse pitcher. He’ll probably retire with over $200 million from baseball, and still be healthy. I think he would have been another Gronk.

  40. Is he going to trade the $5 million MLB bonus for a chance to be a fringe NFL prospect? If he had to choose between MLB and the NBA maybe that would be a choice (I’m surprised by Pat Connaughton sticking in the NBA so far), but MLB and NFL? No-brainer.

  41. Both?

    With all the money in both sports, the probability is incredibly unlikely, it would be so cool to see someone like Bo, Deion, and Brian Jordan play dual-sports again. Amazing that he has the possibility to have the choice, though.

  42. Lifestyle choice. Is he a competitor who likes intensity and the responsibility of the most demanding position in sports? Play football. Want to have a nice steady, low-pressure routine, sports version of Groundhog Day? Chill out in the dugout.

  43. Baseball is basically a 9 month sport. Football is 6 months. Football has less travel, less nights away from the family (in the MLB a player is a traveling salesman, away for 90 days).

    Football is far more forgiving on a player statistically. He should play winter baseball (or whatever the As want), put his name in the draft, and if he’s a top 20 pick, take that money and go play football (if he really wants to).

  44. fordmandalay says:

    Yeah he could play baseball for 20 years and if he’s good, make $100 million or more. The NFL doesn’t offer that kind of money.

    You sure about that? Hell, Kirk Cousins signed for 3Yrs/84mil. Even Tyrod Taylor makes 15 mil/Yr.

  45. Do what you want but I would definitely choose baseball over football, even if I liked football better. Even average players make a killing & those contracts are guaranteed. Less physical abuse to your body & longer careers. The ONLY real downside is that if he winds up being a star, the team controls him until he’s 28-29 years old with arbitration & he isn’t making what he’s worth. Mookie Betts is reigning MVP, 26 years old, & can’t hit unrestricted free agency until 2021. He made $10M last season, when he should be making 3 times that.

  47. if Murray’s goal is higher salary earnings and better long-term health, than baseball is a better JOB. That also assumes that he can be a good major leaguer which is NOT a slam dunk.

    What football offers in Murray’s case is more fame. Assuming he wins, How many Heisman trophy winners are there in the NFL and being a starting QB in the NFL is a very big deal. As an NFLer, I would think that Murray would able to immediately do very well with off the field earnings. He would certainly make more more right away in the NFL when you combine his on and off the field earnings. Being a QB, he will also take less pounding and have the potential for a longer career.

    Not that I would ever have the option, but to me playing QB is a lot more fun than shagging flies and taking BP everyday and toiling in the minor leagues for a few years. Not everything is a business decision

  48. Except for the very top few players in football, baseball pays better, typically has longer careers, and is less wear and tear (fewer concussions for most non-catchers) on your body. Given that he would have to likely fight to make an NFL team, baseball should be an easy call.

