Kyler Murray undecided about NFL or baseball

Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is heading to New York this weekend for the Heisman Trophy presentation, and then he’s heading to the College Football Playoff. But whether he ever plays football again after the playoff remains to be seen.

Murray is a Major League Baseball first-round draft pick who has already signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the Oakland A’s, and he said in an interview with fellow quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow that he still needs to decide what he wants to do next.

“I think that’s something me and my family will talk about at the end of the season and weigh out the options of what the NFL thinks of me,” Murray said. “Right now my future is already kind of planned out, but we’ll see what happens.”

Murray has previously indicated that he thinks baseball is his future, but he has played so well at Oklahoma this year that he might have better prospects in the NFL draft than previously believed. Although he’s listed at 5-foot-10, awfully short for an NFL quarterback, he’s such a dynamic playmaker that some NFL teams might be willing to take him in the first round of the draft. In that case, Murray sounds like he’s open to the possibility of paying back his baseball signing bonus and giving the NFL a try.