Landon Collins may need shoulder surgery

Getty Images

The Giants know safety Landon Collins won’t be on the field this week.

They’re not yet sure if he’ll return this season.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Collins is considering surgery on his problematic shoulder, which would rule him out for the rest of the season.

He suffered the injury in last week’s overtime win over the Bears. X-rays were negative, but there’s clearly a problem is he’s thinking about getting something done at this point.

While the Giants season is shot, it creates some interesting questions for his future with the team. He’s headed for free agency, and it’s unclear if the Giants will use the franchise tag on him or whether they want to sign him to a long-term deal.