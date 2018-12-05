Lions disclose back injury for Matthew Stafford

Getty Images

As the Lions prepare for a trip to Arizona and a game that should be considerably easier than recent losses to the Bears and Rams, the starting quarterback is dealing with an injury.

Wednesday’s practice report reveals that Matthew Stafford has a back injury.

Stafford would have been limited in practice, if the Lions had conducted a full practice. They conducted a walk-through practice, however.

Not practicing, if there had been a practice, were running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), linebacker Trevor Bates (ankle), and linebacker Devon Kennard (hip).

Others who would have been limited in practice include defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (neck), running back Nick Bellore (ankle), receiver Bruce Ellington (back), receiver Kenny Golladay (quadricep), and receiver Brandon Powell (calf). Tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) would have fully participated.