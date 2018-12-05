Mark Sanchez sees “a ton of carryover” from Jets days

Getty Images

Mark Sanchez got thrown into the fire for Washington on Monday night without having much time to get to know the offense since signing with the team in the wake of Alex Smith‘s season-ending injury.

Sanchez is getting all the reps with the first team now that Colt McCoy has joined Smith on the sideline and his bid to get the offense down is helped by some familiar faces on the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh was the quarterback coach for the Jets from 2009 to 2012 and quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell was Sanchez’s teammate back in the day.

“There’s a ton of carryover and that’s nice to have,” Sanchez said, via ESPN.com. “It’s really learning a slightly different dialect of a language you already know. Some words carry over. Some don’t. … It’s nice having people who have been around so it’s not a complete overhaul.”

Offensive terminology isn’t the only thing that Sanchez carries with him from his days with the Jets. He got asked a question about the infamous Buttfumble on Wednesday

“What are you gonna do? It was a crappy play in a game we were getting our butts kicked,” Sanchez said. ” … Who cares? It’s one play. You just move on. I prefer to remember the good stuff.”

A pair of runs to the AFC title game would qualify as the good stuff from Sanchez’s Jets days, including one that saw the Jets advance to the postseason after a 6-6 start to the year. That’s a bit of history that Washington would be thrilled to see repeat itself now that Sanchez is running the offense.