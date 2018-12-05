Martavis Bryant lands on injured reserve, Raiders sign Bene Benwikere

Getty Images

The Raiders have played without wide receiver Martavis Bryant for the last three games and they won’t have him back for any of the four games left on their schedule

Bryant has been placed on injured reserve due to the knee injury that’s left him on the sideline. Bryant joined the Raiders in an offseason trade with the Steelers and got cut before the first week of the season before returning the next week.

He played in eight games and caught 19 passes for 266 yards. Bryant will be a free agent this offseason if he doesn’t re-sign with the Raiders ahead of the start of the 2019 league year.

The Raiders have also placed defensive end Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve. Calhoun had 12 tackles in seven games this season.

Oakland filled one of the open roster spots with running back C.J. Anderson and the other will be taken by cornerback Bene Benwikere. Benwikere was released by the Cardinals late last month.