Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky has “been throwing the ball well”

Bears coach Matt Nagy still isn’t ready to make any declarations about Mitchell Trubisky.

But he sounds confident his starting quarterback could be close to a return.

While Nagy wouldn’t specify whether Trubisky would take the starter’s reps in practice today, he seemed encouraged about the way Trubisky has been throwing after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury.

“I feel good about where he’s at,” Nagy said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s been throwing the ball well. I feel good about. I’ve gotta see it. . . .

“I feel strong that he will play but I gotta see more.”

That’s the strongest indication yet for Trubisky’s possible return for Sunday night’s game against the Rams, but how he gets through the next few days of practice should give the truest indication.