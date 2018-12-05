Michael Thomas misses practice with ankle injury

AP

The Saints will face one of the only teams to beat them this year, and they may not have receiver Michael Thomas at full strength.

Thomas missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Despite having 1,120 receiving yards on the season, Thomas added only 40 in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. He hasn’t registered 100 receiving yards in a game since exploding for 211 against the Rams on November 4.

The Saints got some good news on Wednesday with the return to practice of tackle Terron Armstead, who hasn’t played since a November 11 blowout win over the Bengals. He was limited despite a lingering pectoral injury.

Also limited was guard Ryan Ramczyk, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Cowboys. Defensive tackle David Onyemata (hip) also was limited, and fullback Zach Line fully participated despite a concussion.