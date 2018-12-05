Mitchell Trubisky gets in full practice

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said before Wednesday’s practice that he felt good about quarterback Mitchell Trubisky playing against the Rams this Sunday, but added he wanted to see more before making a final call.

The practice session likely pushed Trubisky closer to a return to the starting lineup. Truubisky was a full participant in practice for the first time since hurting his shoulder last month.

“I feel really close, feel really close,” Trubisky said before practice, via ESPN.com. “Feel good. Hopefully, they will let me go because I feel I can.”

All signs point to Trubisky’s hope being realized, but the Bears may not make anything official until Friday.

In non-Trubisky injury news, defensive back Deon Bush (hamstring) missed practice and running back Benny Cunningham (ankle) and defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring) were both limited.