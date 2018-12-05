NFL viewership up 10 percent from Week 13 last year

Getty Images

NFL viewership is continuing to increase heading into the final weeks of the 2018 season.

The six NFL broadcast windows from Week 13 averaged about 17.1 million viewers, or about a 10 percent increase from the average of 15.5 million viewers for the six broadcast windows in Week 13 of the 2017 season.

The big winner in Week 13 was FOX, which saw its Saints-Cowboys Thursday night game draw huge ratings, and then big increases for both of its Sunday afternoon broadcast windows. The Vikings-Patriots game was the most-watched game of the week, with 23.2 million viewers. Monday Night Football on ESPN was slightly up from last year, while the Sunday night game on NBC and the Sunday afternoon game on CBS were slightly down.

Overall, NFL ratings have been up from last year consistently, most weeks up in the 5-10 percent range. This season, with its record-setting offenses and impressive quarterback play, has made an impression on fans, who are voting with their remotes for high-scoring football.