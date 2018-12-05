NFLRA expects Roy Ellison to be cleared

Getty Images

As the NFL investigates allegations of verbal abuse made against official Roy Ellison, it’s important to remember that Ellison has rights. Those rights are represented by the NFL Referees Association.

“We fully expect the NFL’s review to clear Roy Ellison,” NFLRA executive director Scott Green said in a statement. “Video from last week’s game shows he was verbally threatened by a player who has a well-documented history of abusive language and inappropriate actions towards our officials. While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the League during its review and will ensure that Roy’s rights are protected during this process.”

The player in question is Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. The league fined Hughes more than $23,000 for using abusive language toward an official in 2015. He was fined more than $22,000 a year earlier for the same thing.

Hughes wasn’t suspended for confronting Ellison, but Hughes may still be fined.

Ellison has been placed on administrative leave. He previously was suspended for using abusive language toward a player.

The NFLRA will have the ability to file a grievance as to any action taken by the league against Ellison.