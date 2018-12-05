No practice for Melvin Gordon

Getty Images

The Chargers won a big game at Pittsburgh without running back Melvin Gordon. They may have to try to do it again this Sunday, at home against the Bengals.

Gordon didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury suffered 10 days ago against the Cardinals.

Coach Anthony Lynn, who merits serious consideration for the coach of the year award, said Monday that Gordon has a better chance of playing this week, despite a sprain of his MCL.

Austin Ekeler, who started on Sunday night in place of Gordon, fully participated on Wednesday despite an ankle injury. Ekeler gained only 21 yards on 13 carries, adding 22 receiving yards on five receptions. Justin Jackson gained 63 yards rushing on eight attempts, plus another 19 yards receiving.