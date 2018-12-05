Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown declares for draft

Getty Images

Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown announced Tuesday that will he forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The school posted his decision on social media: “The all-time leading receiver in Ole Miss history is taking his talents to the @NFL. We wish @Brown1arthur nothing but the best as he pursues his dream, joining the great list of #NFLRebels”

Brown thanked Ole Miss in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

He caught 85 passes for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns this season, finishing atop the school’s record book with 189 career receptions for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Brown, a first-time All-SEC selection, is rated as one of the top receiver prospects in the 2019 draft.