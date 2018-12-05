Panthers promote Mose Frazier to take Greg Olsen’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Panthers added another receiver to the roster, after placing tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve.

The team announced that Olsen was indeed done for the year, and that wideout Mose Frazier was promoted from the practice squad to fill his spot.

Olsen tore the plantar fascia in his right foot in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers, ending a season of trying to play through the pain in his right foot. He will have now missed 16 games the last two seasons because of the foot injuries, after a remarkable stretch which included being the first tight end in league history with three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Frazier has been with the Panthers the last two seasons, and was a late call-up from the practice squad last year as well. The former undrafted rookie from Memphis has also spent time with the Broncos, Bills, and 49ers.

The Panthers backfilled the practice squad by signing wide receiver DeAndrew White. The also signed safety Kai Nacua to the practice squad and released cornerback Josh Thornton.