Patriots owner “flattered” teams want Josh McDaniels

A year ago, Patriots owner Robert Kraft sweetened the pot to keep offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at the last minute, reeling him back in when it appeared he was going to be coaching the Colts.

But he’s also smart enough to know teams will come calling again, perhaps teams with a stable enough organization to tempt McDaniels to leave this time.

“I care about winning Sunday. That’s what really what I care about,” Kraft told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “Whatever happens . . . you know, we have good people. I’m actually flattered that people are after our people.”

People have been for years, even though the track record of Bill Belichick assistants has been mixed at best.

But with offensive numbers popping and many people thinking that’s the best path to follow to find a head coach, the law of supply and demand will likely work in McDaniels’ favor (despite leaving the Colts at the altar and leaving the Broncos a bit of a mess).

He largely talked around interest from others, saying: “If that’s in the cards for me, that’s great. I’ve said that before. But again, I’m not worried about that right now.”

Neither, it seems, is Kraft.