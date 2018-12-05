Phillip Lindsay is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The irresistible rise of Phillip Lindsay continued against the Bengals in last Sunday’s 24-10 win and the Broncos rookie has been named the AFC offensive player of the week as a result.

Lindsay topped all running backs with 157 rushing yards in Week 13 and his effort included a pair of touchdown runs. He opened the scoring with a six-yard run in the first quarter and then put things out of reach with a 65-yard sprint to the end zone in the third quarter.

Lindsay now ranks fourth in the league in rushing and has more than 1,000 total yards this season. He is also the first Broncos rookie since Clinton Portis to run for more than 100 yards in back-to-back games.

All of that is made more impressive by the fact that Lindsay went undrafted earlier this year. He’s the 10th undrafted rookie to win a weekly honor from the league and the first offensive one since Samkon Gado in 2005.