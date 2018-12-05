Rams can clinch playoff bye week this week

Getty Images

The Rams got a little breathing room last week in the pursuit of home field advantage throughout the playoffs when the Cowboys beat the Saints.

Now, they can clinch a weekend off all on their own.

The Rams (11-1) have the simplest scenario possible, they can clinch a bye week in the NFC playoffs with a win Sunday night against the Bears. They have already clinched the NFC West, and sit a game ahead of the Saints.

The Saints (10-2) can also clinch their division this week, with either a win or a tie against the Buccaneers, or a Panthers loss or tie against the Browns. The Saints only need a Vikings loss, an Eagles loss or tie and a Washington loss or tie to clinch a playoff berth.

On the AFC side, the Chiefs (10-2) can clinch a playoff berth this week with a win or tie against the Ravens, or a collection of a Dolphins loss or tie, a Colts loss or tie and a Titans loss or tie.

The Patriots (9-3) can again with the AFC East this weekend, needing only a win or tie against the Dolphins to do so. It would be their 10th straight division title.

The Texans (9-3) can also clinch the AFC South, needing a win over the Colts and a Titans loss or tie, or a tie and a Titans loss.

The Chargers (9-3) can also punch their ticket to the playoffs, but they need a long list of results in addition to a win over the Bengals. They would also need a Dolphins loss or tie, a Broncos loss or tie, a Colts loss or tie and a Titans loss or tie, or a tie against the Bengals and losses by all those teams below them.