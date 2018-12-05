Sam Darnold working with the starters in practice

Getty Images

Every indication as been that Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold would return to the lineup this week.

Wednesday added another, even if there’s no official word.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Darnold was working with the first team during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Darnold was healthy enough to play last week (after missing the previous two games with a foot sprain), but worried more about rust and timing. That led to another Josh McCown start.

Darnold was coming off a rough stretch of games prior to his injury, so getting him settled and getting some good work in down the stretch should help as he prepares for next season.